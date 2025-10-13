RPF seizes gold and silver worth Rs 3.37 crore from train passenger

Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized gold and silver worth Rs 3.37 crore during a special checking drive on Bilaspur–Itwari Intercity Express under the Nagpur Division, officials said on Monday.

According to an RPF press release, the special task force, formed under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner Deep Chandra Arya, was deployed to curb the illegal transport of valuables, firecrackers, and narcotics during Diwali and the Bihar elections.

On October 11, RPF officers intercepted a suspicious passenger, Naresh Panjwani (55), a resident of Gondia, who was found carrying precious metals without valid documentation. Upon inspection, officials recovered 2.68 kg of gold jewellery and 7.44 kg of silver, collectively valued at Rs 3.37 crore.

The seized items and the accused were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur, for further investigation. PTI COR NSK