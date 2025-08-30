RPF seizes Rs 25 lakh cash from passenger at Suraimanpur rail station in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger at the Suraimanpur railway station after the man could not give a satisfactory explanation about why he was carrying such a large amount of money.

The man was travelling on the Utsarg Express to Bihar's Chhapra on Friday evening when the incident occurred.

RPF Inspector B K Singh identified the passenger as Akshay Kumar Soni, a resident of Gohiya Chhapra village in the Bairia police station area here.

The passenger was unable to give a satisfactory explanation for the large sum of money he was carrying, and hence the amount was seized, officials said. The Income Tax Department was notified about the seizure, following which a notice was issued to Soni under the relevant sections of the Income Tax Act.

This marks the third major cash seizure from a train passenger on the Ballia-Chhapra rail section.

On August 4, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered Rs 53.96 lakh from Mohammad Mustafa, a passenger of the Swatantrata Senani Express, at the Ballia railway station. On July 22, Rs 1.80 crore was seized from a passenger of the Sabarmati-Darbhanga Express. PTI COR CDN NSD