RPF undertakes enhanced security measures in Eastern Railway zone: Official

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have undertaken enhanced security measures across the Eastern Railway zone in view of escalated tension between India and Pakistan, an official said on Friday.

The RPF and its special forces, in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police, have increased vigilance at all major railway stations and railway tracks in Eastern Railway's jurisdiction, the ER official said.

The joint anti-sabotage checking was being done by RPF and RPSF with the GRP at important stations, he said.

Passenger awareness initiatives are being conducted at important railway stations and surrounding areas to educate passengers regarding any possible security threat, he said.

RPF and Railway Protection Special Force personnel have been deployed at railway stations and level crossing gates, apart from regular patrolling, he said.

Intensified security checking at railway stations has been undertaken using luggage scanners, parcel scanners and hand-held metal detectors, the official said.

Route marches are also being done at sensitive stations and surrounding areas, he said. PTI AMR NN