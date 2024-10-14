RPI (A) must be given some seats for Maharashtra assembly polls: Athawale

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the Mahayuti (ruling alliance in Maharashtra) must give some seats to his Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming assembly polls.

Queried on whether he would take a decision on continuing in the NDA if his request is not accepted, Athawale said he would stay with the ruling alliance.

"It is not my stand to take such a decision. But we should get some seats, as well as MLC representation and posts in various state-run corporations. The seat sharing in the Mahayuti is being finalised," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters here.

The Mahayuti comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Asked about former Indapur MLA and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil joining the NCP (SP), Athawale said he would have not left if he was made an MLC.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26. PTI SPK BNM