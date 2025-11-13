RPI (A) must get seats for local body polls: Union minister Athawale to BJP-led Mahayuti

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said his Republican Party of India (A) must be given seats to contest in the upcoming civic elections.

The RPI (A) is a long-standing ally of the BJP and deserves inclusion in the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, the Union minister for social justice and empowerment said.

"We are an old ally and a close friend of the BJP. It is disappointing to see that the Mahayuti is always presented as an alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. We also want some seats to be left for us. If the BJP does not share seats with us, we will support our candidates to contest elections," Athawale said.

The RPI (A) has branches across Mumbai and should be part of the discussions on seat allocation, he added.

"I am going to take up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as state BJP president Ravindra Chavan," he said while clarifying that his remarks were not a warning to the BJP.

"It is true we cannot win seats on our own, but we play a vital role in the victory of BJP candidates. We want the BJP to consider our expectations. It is also true that RPI leaders are not invited for Mahayuti meetings," he pointed out. PTI ND BNM