RPI (A) won’t contest Chhattisgarh polls but should get representation in govt if BJP wins: Athawale

Raipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that his party will not contest next month’s Chhattisgarh assembly elections but will seek representation in the government if BJP comes to power in the state.

Advertisment

RPI (A) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at Raipur Press Club, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment exuded confidence over the victory of the BJP in the Congress-governed state.

“The RPI has decided to support BJP candidates in all 90 seats of the state. We will not contest any seat in Chhattisgarh. However, if BJP gets elected to power in the state, RPI should get a share in the government and I will talk about it to Raman Singh (former chief minister),” he said.

Advertisment

The RPI leader also targeted the ruling Congress alleging that corruption has increased under the current dispensation and people want a change this time.

“We are confident that BJP will be elected to power as Modi ji has done a lot of work and worked on the policy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’," he added.

The RPI (A) had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on 7 seats. It collectively polled only 3,257 votes (0.02 per cent).

Chhattisgarh will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3. PTI TKP NR