RPI factions seek permission for Mumbai rally to demand Buddhist control of Mahabodhi Temple

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Leaders from factions of the Republican Party of India (RPI) met Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti on Monday to seek permission for a mega rally in the city to demand complete Buddhist control of Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya.

The Mahabodhi Mahavihar Mukti Andolan will be held on October 14 from Veer Jijamata Udyan (Byculla Zoo) to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, one of the organisers said.

All factions of the RPI, Buddhist leaders, institutions and Bhikkhu Sangh will participate in the rally organised by the Bodh Gaya Mahabodhi Mahavihar Action Committee, he said.

"The date for the Mahabodhi Mahavihar Mukti Andolan was unanimously decided as October 14 to mark the day Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956," he added.