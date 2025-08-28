RPI will launch nationwide stir on Oct 15 for quotas in pvt sector: Union minister Athawale

Mahabaleshwar, Aug 28 (PTI) Republican Party of India (Athawale) president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said his party will launch a nationwide agitation on October 15 demanding reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in the private sector.

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment also said he has extended support to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for Maratha quota but added it must not be from the OBC category.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a two-day brainstorming camp of the party here, Athawale said RPI (A) will press for extending reservation to private industries as well as autonomous universities.

"Reservation must be incorporated under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure it is not struck down. Promotion quotas, which have been implemented in other states in line with Supreme Court orders, must also be enforced in Maharashtra," he said.

Athawale further demanded that the state government cancel the 'permanently unaided' status of colleges and schools and extend grants to them.

None of the state universities currently has a vice-chancellor from the Buddhist or backward communities, he pointed out, adding that at least two such appointments must be made from qualified candidates.

During the party's camp, 25 resolutions covering issues of students, slum dwellers, nomadic and denotified tribes, and other marginalised groups were passed.

Other demands included increasing the annual income ceiling for OBCs and EBCs from the current Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, providing scholarships to students amid rising inflation, and encouraging Dalit and backward youth to enter the cooperative sector.

"The RPI is a party that works for the welfare of all 140 crore citizens of India, taking every caste and religion along. Our workers must intensify agitations on public issues and expand the party's support base," Athawale said. PTI MR BNM