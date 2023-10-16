RPI(A) seeks ministerial berth in Maharashtra govt, says Union minister Athawale

Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said his Republican Party of India (A) must be given a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra government as it will help bring voters to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to a news channel, Athawale said the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar has nine ministers (who joined on July 2 this year), while his party had none despite being with the BJP since 2012.

Pointing out that the RPI(A) was given a ministerial berth in the Devendra Fandavis government of the BJP-Shiv Sena (between 2014 and 2019), he said his party's network was spread across the state.

"It is not important how many MPs, MLAs or corporators the RPI(A) has. The RPI(A) has been successful in bringing voters to BJP. A sizable number of Dalit-Buddhist voters want to support the NDA and Eknath Shinde government. We are demanding one ministerial post for our party," the Union minister said.

In talks with the BJP, the RPI(A) has said it must get opportunity in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, Athawale added.

Speaking on the quota demand of the Maratha community, Athawale said it should be given without affecting such facilities for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). PTI CLS BNM BNM