RPSF personnel kills self with service revolver

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) A Railway Protection Security Force (RPSF) personnel allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at Silchar Railway station on Tuesday, a police official said.

The jawan, identified as Sanuj Panwar, was recently transferred from Lumding to the Silchar Deputy Chief Engineer's office.

Panwar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself during his duty hour and died on the spot.

The reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official added. PTI DG DG SBN