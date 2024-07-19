RRI says its spinoff company’s tunable lasers could lower costs of quantum optics labs

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Friday said its spinoff company’s tunable lasers could lower costs of quantum optics laboratories in India.

The Bengaluru based premier autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology said India could soon have its own multi-channel, tunable laser system technology platforms, which are crucial for quantum optics laboratories.

In a statement, the RRI said it has developed the technology for precision laser systems required for quantum enabled-technology applications and industrial uses.

Recently, the RRI awarded the license to nexAtom Research and Instruments, the first spin-off company from RRI.

“This spinoff company will soon commence production of the multi-channel, tunable laser system technology platforms. RRI has filed a provisional Indian patent for ‘Standalone laser system with frequency tunability and precision control’,” it said.

The indigenous platforms could lower costs of quantum optics labs and be used for medicine, remote sensing, geo-mapping and space, it said.

Explaining the importance of tunable laser system technology platforms, the RRI said that at the heart of any quantum optics laboratory lies its high precision laser systems.

However, their exorbitant costs have been detrimental in both pursuing cutting-edge research and quantum technology based industrial applications.

According to the statement, India last year embarked on an ambitious Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission (NQM).

“The tunable lasers which are called the External Cavity Diode Lasers (ECDL), are very precise spectroscopic tools meant for addressing quantum systems in research and technology labs,” the RRI said.

It added that such tunable laser systems will be useful for developing solutions across quantum communication, quantum technology, quantum system and metrology – all of which are the core themes of the DST-led NQM.

According to the RRI, the work on nexAtom’s tunable laser system commenced around 2017, when the control electronics technology for lasers was transitioning from the analogous to digital mode.

“By tweaking the mechanical assembly for laser diodes and performing basic re-programming to extend features, our system can be suitably customised as per various end-user requirements. It offers a versatile range of applications in the fields of medicine, remote sensing, geo-mapping, space and marine navigation among others.

Also, the need for buying auxiliary systems and instruments, which add to the overall costs, will not be required with the nexAtom laser systems,” said Subodh Vashist, Founder and the System Design Expert of the spinoff company.

The nexAtom’s laser systems can be bought as an entire integrated package or a sub-system; this makes it highly cost-effective, the statement added.

RRI and nexAtom wish to create a template for others in academia working in the quantum domain towards entrepreneurship in India, remarked Professor Sadiq Rangwala, professor at the Light and Matter group at RRI.