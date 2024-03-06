RRTS now operational from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the 17-km Duhai-Modi Nagar North section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the Namo Bharat train has become operational on a 34-km stretch of the corridor and spans eight stations from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North.

The Namo Bharat train service will start on the newly opened section -- Murad Nagar to Modi Nagar North -- from 6 am on March 8. The train service will be available for commuters from 6 am to 8 pm for the entire section from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to shrink the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. The prime minister flagged off the additional section on Wednesday virtually from Kolkata.

The extension encompasses three stations — Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North.

At the inauguration event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said once the entire Rapid Rail Transit System becomes ready, it would be the "second-largest metro system" in the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we could develop this corridor at such a fast pace. The work of RRTS and its quality is the finest in the country," he said.

At the Murad Nagar station, the work on the automatic fare collection system, platform screen door, CCTV installation, customer service centre, ticketing counter, railings and washroom constructions is over, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

"Escalators and lifts from the concourse to the platform level have also been installed. The work on roof sealing, painting and lighting of the station is under. Two entry and exit gates are being built at the station, the work is in the final stage," the NCRTC said.

The Murad Nagar Station has been connected with the Murad Nagar Bus Stand under multimodal integration to ease passenger movement.

Under the project, Modi Nagar has two stations -- Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North -- to ease intractable traffic jams the stretch often witnesses.

"The stretch between Modi Mill and Raj Chowpla in Modi Nagar witnesses heavy traffic congestion and on many occasions, it takes hours for people to cross the area. Given the dense population, NCRTC has decided to build two stations here," the NCRTC said.

In a statement, the NCRTC said the commuters were being provided multiple ticketing options such as digital QR code-based tickets through the NCRTC mobile application 'RRTS Connect' paper QR code-based tickets which can be generated via ticket vending machines or bought from UPI-enabled ticket vending machines.

The newly-added 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor extends the coverage of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational 'priority section.' Every Namo Bharat train has six coaches. There are 72 seats available per standard coach and 62 seats in the premium coach. The RRTS boasts a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph. PTI ABU ABU NSD NSD