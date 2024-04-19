RRTS special span over Barapullah Flyover likely to be ready by May end

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The 260-metre special span of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor over the Barapullah Flyover here is likely to be completed by the end of next month, officials said on Friday.

The special span for the viaduct was constructed to make this massive crossing with minimum disruption to the existing dense road traffic movement, they said.

The corridor begins from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and moves towards New Ashok Nagar station. In between, the alignment crosses both the Barapullah flyover and the adjoining Ring Road, they stated.

"The 260-metre long special span being constructed for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor to cross over Barapullah flyover at 25 metres above the ground is likely to be completed by May end," a senior official said.

This construction milestone will provide a boost towards the completion of Stage-3 for the operation of Namo Bharat trains from Sahibabad to Sarai Kale Khan, the official said.

The construction of the three stations -- Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan -- is at an advanced stage, the official added. Out of the total 82-km length of the RRTS corridor, 14 km lies in Delhi, while the remaining 68 km is in Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, the corridor's elevated section is around 9 km while the underground section is 5 km long, the officials said.

The civil construction of the viaduct in the Delhi section is nearing completion. Over Head Electrical (OHE) and track laying activities are also being carried out at pace. After the completion of the civil works, work on signalling and telecommunications and other remaining work will be completed, they said.

For the construction of an elevated viaduct for the RRTS corridor, piers are usually erected at an average distance of 34 metres. These piers are joined by precast segments with the help of a launching gantry to form the viaduct, the senior official said.

In some geographically challenging areas, where the corridor passes overbridges, rivers, rail crossings, metro corridors, expressways or other such existing obstacles, it is not possible to maintain this standard distance between the piers. Therefore, special spans are designed and constructed to connect the piers at such sites, the official said.

The official further said the special span over Barapullah was constructed with meticulous planning, comprising eight piers, two of which serve as portals. This design ensures optimal utilisation of space and facilitates efficient traffic flow along the Ring Road underneath.

Notably, only one pier is situated directly on the Ring Road, occupying a minimal footprint of just three metres. This strategic placement not only minimises traffic disruption but also allows for potential future infrastructure expansion, the officials said.

The piers are being erected upon a robust foundation, with depths reaching up to 45 metres, ensuring strength and stability for the special span, they said.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will shrink the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. Passing through urban hubs like Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, it will revolutionise regional transportation.

Currently, 34 km of the RRTS corridor, from Sahibabad to Modinagar North, is operational. The construction of the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is progressing at pace and the entire corridor is set to be operational by the scheduled deadine of June 2025, the officials said. PTI NIT RPA