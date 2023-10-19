RRTS stations: AI-based baggage scanning system to alert security staff

New Delhi: Baggage scanning system at stations of the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is equipped with artificial intelligence-powered technology that will alert and help security staff identify restricted or prohibited items, NCRTC officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17-km priority section at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Passenger services will begin from 6 am on Saturday.

"The UP government has entrusted the responsibility of security of all the stations in the state to the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) and the deployment of security force at the stations of the priority section has already been done," a senior official said.

Besides, a quick reaction team, bomb detection and disposal squad, and a dog squad team will also be deployed by the UP Police for investigation and prevention of crimes in stations, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The under-construction RRTS Corridor is being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named RAPIDX by the NCRTC, which is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

The NCRTC endeavours to reduce the time spent at security checks as much as possible by using the latest technology and AI, just as the travel time is being reduced by RAPIDX, the NCRTC official said.

The priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

Security is of paramount importance on the corridor, and a police station in Ghaziabad Commissionerate and in Meerut district each, have been designated for the RAPIDX network by the state government, and provision has also been made for a police post at each station to enforce law and order, the official said.

In addition, the baggage scanning system at stations will be equipped with AI-driven technology which will be "capable of easily scanning luggage items, even of the size allowed in international travel", the official told PTI.

"This AI tech includes a dual-view generator X-ray baggage inspection system. With its help, images of both the upper and lower parts of a baggage passing through a scanner will appear on a computer screen, and the AI system will automatically identify the restricted or prohibited items, and alert an operator. It will prove to be helpful in further strengthening the security of commuters," the official said.

The trains of India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service -- RAPIDX -- are equipped with hi-tech features and a number of passenger amenities.

Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every train is reserved for women and it is the coach next to the premium coach. Seats in coaches are serially numbered Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled, and senior citizens in other coaches.

A one-way journey from Sahibabad station to Duhai Depot station on the priority section of the RRTS corridor will cost Rs 50, while the fare for the same route will be Rs 100 in a premium-class coach.

While the UP government has given the responsibility of security of all the stations in the state to the UPSSF, in Delhi security at the stations will be ensured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the officials said.

The RAPIDX stations will be monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras at two levels -- station level and central security control level. The CCTV system will also issue alerts regarding any unauthorised entry, unclaimed luggage, and overcrowding, among others, they said.

The security screening of commuters at the time of entry into RAPIDX stations will be done by multi-zone Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) system, which will conduct full head-to-toe screening of commuters, and thus prevent any suspicious item from reaching inside the premises of any station, the officials said.