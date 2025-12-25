Rs 1 cr cash found at liquor den in Pune, 3 persons detained

Pune, Dec 25 (PTI) Pune police on Thursday seized Rs 1 crore cash after a raid on a liquor den in Kondhwa, an official said.

Liquor worth Rs 2 lakh was also seized, he added.

He said three persons, identified as Amar Kaur alias Mudrikaur Dadasingh Juni, Dildar Singh Dada Singh Juni, Devashri Juni Singh, have been detained in this connection.

"The raid was carried out as part of prohibitory action. The Rs 1 crore cash seized was in Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM