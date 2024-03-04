Rs 1 Cr ex-gratia given to 35 martyrs' kin in 9 yrs, families of 92 COVID warriors so far: AAP govt

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi government provided ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 35 martyrs in the last nine years and to families of 92 COVID warriors during the pandemic, Atishi said in the Assembly on Monday.

"Upon assuming office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal initiated the practice of giving a Rs 1-crore ex-gratia to the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the nation," Atishi said.

She said that the initiative by the Delhi government instils confidence in all the uniformed personnel serving the country.

Recalling the contributions and sacrifices of some of the martyrs, Atishi said, "Major Raghunath, a resident of Dwarka, was part of the third battalion of the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment. Based on confidential information about a possible infiltration, on May 5, 2022, he initiated a campaign in Sukhdaar, Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, he was martyred in a military operation near the Line of Control." Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Nangloi, was appointed as an Inspector in the 205 Cobra Battalion of the CRPF. In 2013, he was seriously injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh. Kumar remained unwell for an extended period and passed away in 2017.

Atishi further said that the AAP government is the first in the country to provide a Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the families of martyrs.

"Till date, families of 92 COVID warriors who sacrificed their lives during the pandemic have received Chief Minister's assistance and ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each," she said.

Atishi said that the Delhi government will build four new court complexes and a total of Rs 3,098 crores have been allocated for the justice system.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, the Delhi Minister said that in the fiscal year 2024-25, the Delhi government will build four court complexes in Rohini, Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rouse Avenue.

"In the fiscal year 2014-15, the budget for the justice system was Rs 760 crores. This year it has increased by nearly four times, reaching Rs 3,098 crores. Our government will also begin the construction of four state-of-the-art court complexes in Rohini, Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rouse Avenue," she said.