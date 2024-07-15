Rs 1 cr property of drug peddler attached in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) The property of an alleged drug peddler worth over Rs 1 crore was attached in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police officer said.

The residential house of Basid Ali was attached under Section 68(E)(F) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police officer said several FIRs have been registered against him under the NDPS Act in different police stations in Rajouri.

Additional Superintendent of Police Musadik Basu, who led the operation, said the property was attached as it was proven to be acquired through illegal proceeds of narcotics trade.