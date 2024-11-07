Rs 1 crore cash seized in Thane district

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, police and election officials on Thursday seized Rs 1 crore from a van in Thane district.

The seizure was made in Mira-Bhayander township, on the outskirts of Mumbai, an official said.

The van driver was questioned about the money but he could not give a satisfactory reply, prompting the officials to seize the cash.

The money has been deposited with the treasury, the official said, adding that a probe is underway about its source and intended destination. PTI COR NR