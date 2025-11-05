Rs 1 crore illicit liquor seized in Thane; 2 arrested

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Excise personnel have seized illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 1 crore from a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise sleuths intercepted the tempo on the Panvel-Mumbra Road in Uttarshiv area on Tuesday night.

They found 1,000 boxes of IMFL, valued at Rs 1,05,60,000 and manufactured in Goa, the sale of which is prohibited in Maharashtra, said Pravin Tambe, Superintendent of State Excise, Thane.

The tempo occupants -- Mohammad Samshad Salmani (driver) and Devendra Khumaram Meghwal -- were arrested and the vehicle was impounded, the official said. PTI COR GK