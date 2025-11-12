Rs 1 crore in cash seized from car in Rohtak

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Police in Rohtak found Rs 1 crore in cash from a car during a check, an officer said on Tuesday.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria said police are on high alert in the wake of the Monday evening Red Fort blast, and have been constantly monitoring vehicle movement, often stopping them for checks.

During one such check, a police team led by Inspector Rakesh Saini, in-charge of Shivaji Colony Police Station, stopped a vehicle coming from Jhajjar with four men inside.

Upon checking, the team found bundles of 500, 100, and 200 rupee notes in a backpack each of the two occupants sitting at the back were carrying.

The total cash amounted to Rs 1 crore.

Police seized the cash and deposited it with the Rohtak Treasury.

The Income Tax Department has also been informed, the officer said.