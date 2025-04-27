Rs 1 lakh cr investment to be grounded in Ganjam dist: CM

Odisha's Ganjam district to get investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore: CM Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said investment valued at Rs 1 lakh crore will be brought to Ganjam district.

More than one lakh people would get employment in the industrial units to be set up with that investment, Majhi told reporters after visiting the Budhi Thakurani temple here.

The Budhi Thakurani Yatra, a 25-day festival, will be concluded on Monday.

The CM offered puja at the temple and witnessed the "tiger dance" performed by local artists.

The New Education Police-2020, which was formulated to impart quality education, was not implemented in the state by the previous government due to political reasons, he alleged.

“After we came to power, we implemented it in the state, which will help students of the state a lot,” he said while addressing the centenary celebration of the Upper Primary School at Bhimpur in Ganjam district’s Patrapur block earlier in the day.

The NEP will bring a revolution in the education system in the country, Majhi said.

He also said the Shishu Vatika, a pre-primary teaching unit, will be opened this year in every primary school under the New Education Policy -2020.

He said his government has launched a scheme, Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School, under which a primary school will be set up in each panchayat with all modern and infrastructural facilities.

Experienced trained teachers would be appointed in these schools, he added.

The government is also making efforts to check the dropout of tribal students from schools, the chief minister said.

The government has allocated over Rs 3100 crore in the current budget to help improve school education in the state, Majhi said.

He said he will conduct a grievance hearing session in Berhampur soon.

“The government, the CM along with 10 ministers, will come to Berhampur to hear the grievances of the people,” he stated.

Later, he visited Gopalpur in the district to attend the 12th-day ritual following the death of the mother of minister Gokulananda Mallik. PTI COR BBM NN