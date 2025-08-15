'Rs 1 lakh crore jumla - Season 2': Rahul's dig at PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the launch of PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, calling it "Rs 1 lakh crore jumla - Season 2".

Modi on Friday announced the launch of the scheme which is expected to create 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years.

"Today is August 15 and we are launching Rs 1 lakh crore scheme for the youth of this country. It is good news for you that PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being rolled out from Today," Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Rs 1 lakh crore jumla - Season 2! Even after 11 years, Modi ji's same old jumlas, same memorized figures." "Last year, Rs 1 lakh crore to 1 crore internships promise, this year again Rs 1 lakh crore job scheme! What is the truth? On my question in the Parliament, the government admitted - less than 10,000 internships. The stipend is so low that 90% of the youth refused," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Modi ji has no new idea left now. The youth will not get employment from this government, they will only get jumlas," Gandhi said.

The former Congress president also shared the screenshot of his question in the Lok Sabha last month and the answer by the Minister of State in the Corporate Affairs Ministry Harsh Malhotra.

On July 1, 2025, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi had approved the scheme aimed at incentivising job creation in the country.

In his address, Modi said that under this scheme the youth getting first job in the private sector will get Rs 15,000 and the companies (employing them) will get incentive amounts.

With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, 1.92 crore beneficiaries will be first timers, entering the workforce.

The benefits of the scheme would be applicable to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.