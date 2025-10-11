Rs 10 crore for Lalbagh; Shivakumar says tunnel road won’t affect garden

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced an allocation of Rs 10 crore for the development of Lalbagh in Bengaluru, while rejecting claims that six acres of the garden would be acquired for the tunnel road project.

Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Bengaluru Development, assured that the tunnel road project would not affect Lalbagh.

Lalbagh, spread over 240 acres, is one of Bengaluru’s major attractions, housing a collection of tropical and sub-tropical plants, including trees that are several centuries old.

"I had a fruitful discussion with walkers and citizens. Heard their grievances and suggestions. We have decided to allocate Rs 10 crore for the development of Lalbagh. As part of that, we have decided to set up a gym to suit the elderly and women," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Speaking after interacting with walkers and citizens as part of the ‘Bengaluru nadige’ (Bengaluru walk) programme and inspecting the tunnel road entry spot, he added, "We have decided to make a doctor and an ambulance available at Lalbagh from morning to evening. The toilets at Lalbagh will be made free from now on." The deputy CM said he would consult Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and officials to form tree parks in forested areas of the city on the lines of Lalbagh. "We will also give financial assistance for this," he added.

Stating that the 'Bengaluru Nadige' programme would continue, Shivakumar said he will visit all major parks under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to hear public grievances and suggestions.

On the tunnel road project, he said there was no need for six acres of Lalbagh land as claimed.

"One to 1.5 acres near the parking area at the border of the park will be used for storing equipment needed for tunnel work. It will be restored later. The entry point will be provided towards the Ashoka pillar bordering Lalbagh. There won’t be any damage to Lalbagh due to the tunnel road project," he said.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar alleged that the BJP "was not interested in Bengaluru’s development but only in politics." "They could have expressed their opinions and suggestions in the first GBA meeting on Friday, but they chose to abstain. If they object to GBA, let them boycott elections," he added. PTI KSU SSK