Rs 10 lakh compensation ordered in Dehradun medical negligence case; doctor suspended

Dehradun, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Medical Council has ordered a private hospital in Dehradun to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who died during treatment, after finding it guilty of medical negligence.

The council has also suspended the registration of a neurosurgeon for two months in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken by a five-member judicial committee of the council chaired by Dr Anuj Singhal after an inquiry into a complaint filed by the patient's family.

According to the complaint, Bindeshwari Devi was admitted to Max Hospital on Mussoorie Diversion Road on April 4, 2025 and died during treatment on April 7. Her husband, Colonel Amit Kumar Douli, had alleged negligence and professional misconduct by the hospital and its doctors.

The inquiry found the hospital guilty of medical neglect during the course of treatment and held neurosurgeon Dr Anand Mohan Thakur primarily responsible for the lapse.

The committee directed the hospital to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the deceased's family. It also ordered suspension of Dr Thakur's medical registration for two months.

During the suspension period, Dr Thakur has been barred from practising medicine at any hospital, nursing home or medical establishment, the order said.