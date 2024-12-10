Rs 10 lakh insurance, aid for daughter's wedding: Kejriwal woos Delhi's auto drivers ahead of polls

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) In a bid to bolster grassroots support ahead of the Assembly polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced five guarantees for the city's auto drivers, including a Rs 10 lakh life insurance scheme.

Kejriwal made the announcement after breaking bread with the family members of auto driver Navneet in the Kondli constituency.

Emphasising the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) commitment to the welfare of auto-rickshaw drivers, he unveiled five guarantees that would be implemented if the party is re-elected.

"I am announcing five guarantees for all auto-rickshaw drivers: Life insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh assistance for the wedding of a daughter, Rs 2,500 uniform allowance twice a year on Holi and Diwali, and free coaching for children to prepare for competitive exams. Additionally, the government will restart the 'PoochO' app,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the city's auto drivers have always supported the AAP and expressed confidence that the community will play a key role in the victory of the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for February 2025.

The ‘PoochO' app allows commuters to connect directly with registered auto drivers for easy bookings, a move aimed at improving last-mile connectivity in the city.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, also reiterated his government's efforts to support the community and promised to strengthen them further.

Auto driver Navneet said, "Whatever he does is for the betterment of people. He listens to us like a family member and genuinely addresses our concerns." The AAP's five guarantees come a day after Kejriwal met with auto drivers over tea at his residence on Monday, reflecting his consistent efforts to engage with this critical voter base, considered by many to be AAP's core voters since its inception.

The total number of auto-rickshaws in the national capital is capped at one lakh, according to a 2011 order of the Supreme Court. However, because drivers work in shifts, there are more than 1.5 lakh of them overall.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to witness a fierce contest between the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress. The AAP won the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls and is seeking to retain power for the third consecutive time. PTI MHS VIT RHL