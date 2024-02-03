Rs 10 lakh looted by gang of robbers from house

Nagpur, Feb 3 (PTI) Six armed robbers looted Rs 10 lakh in cash from a house in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur early Saturday morning, police said.

The gang entered the two-storey house of Amit Chandrakant Durugkar (34), a flower business owner, around 2 am.

The robbers, armed with swords, crowbars and sticks, gained entry to the two-story house after locking Amit's elder brother Swapnil's room from the outside. They also cut off electricity supply to the house by tampering with the electricity meter.

As Durugkar's mother got up to check the reason for the power outage, they held her at knife-point, the official said.

They found Rs 10 lakh in cash which Durgurkar had kept in his bedroom.

His brother Swapnil, whose room they had locked from outside, dialed emergency services (112) and also raised alarm, waking up neighbors.

The robbers hastily fled from the scene with the cash.

Swapnil, however, was injured during the incident.

Police are conducting further probe. PTI COR KRK