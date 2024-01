Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) A gang of thieves looted Rs 10 lakh from an ATM in Saoner town near here on Tuesday, police said.

CCTV footage showed seven armed men, wielding swords, arriving in a four wheeler, opening the ATM with a gas cutter, and looting the cash early in the morning, said a police official.

A case of robbery was registered and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK