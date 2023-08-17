Rs 10 lakh theft at Noida house of man linked with top central govt office

Noida, Aug 17 (PTI) A man linked with a top central government office and living in Noida has claimed a theft of Rs 10 lakh from his house here allegedly by his domestic help and her husband, with the local police saying they have lodged an FIR and launched investigation.

The man runs a private firm which works with central government offices, including one in the South Block, and has been hired by some politicians also, according to sources. The police said he "is not a government employee".

In his complaint on Wednesday, he alleged that his domestic help, who cooks for him, and her husband spiked his meal that made him unconscious on August 13 at his flat in a group housing society in the posh Sector 93 of the city.

"I live alone in the flat as my family lives in Roorkee. On August 13 afternoon, my servant Sonia Khan and her husband Hafiz were working in my flat. Sonia cooks in my house and Hafiz was called by her to assist in cleaning. During the preparation of food, one of them mixed something in my food which fainted me," he stated in the complaint.

"In the afternoon, when one of my office staff called me and I was not speaking properly, they immediately called my friends in the society to inform that I am not keeping well. My friends immediately hospitalised me at Jaypee Hospital, Noida as I was not able to speak and stand. When I came back from hospital, I found that a lock of my lockers was open and all the money amounting approximately Rs 10 lakh was stolen away by Sonia Khan and her husband Hafiz," he alleged.

The complainant further said when he tried to reach the couple on their mobile phone, their numbers were found switched off and they are not coming for work.

When contacted, a police media cell official told PTI: "An FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 2 police station on the basis of the complaint by the man and an investigation has been launched in the case." The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt using poison) and 381 (theft by servant) and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI KIS CK