Rs 100-cr alleged scam unearthed in Shahjahanpur health dept, DM seeks state-level probe

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A probe committee constituted on the orders of the Shahjahanpur district magistrate (DM) has unearthed an alleged scam worth Rs 100 crore in the district's health department.

Following preliminary findings, the DM has written to the state government seeking a formal investigation into the matter.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that the inquiry was initiated after receiving complaints of irregularities in the health department.

He assigned the investigation to Chief Development Officer (CDO) Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar. The CDO reportedly uncovered several layers of discrepancies, prompting the formation of a four-member inquiry panel headed by her and including the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

The DM said the alleged scam spans a period of three years and involves two former chief medical officers (CMOs), one acting CMO and five other officials.

A formal request has been made to the government to initiate a comprehensive state-level probe against the eight individuals, he said.

Sinsinwar revealed startling findings during the inquiry. She cited an instance where stethoscopes — bearing a printed price of Rs 350 and available in the market for around Rs 100 — were purchased at an inflated price of Rs 1,500 per unit.

Thousands of such units were found stockpiled in the department's warehouses. Moreover, 86 sub-centres listed in official records were found to exist only on paper.

According to departmental sources, the scam is estimated to exceed Rs 100 crore.

Sinsinwar stated that only 12 files have been reviewed so far and irregularities involving several crores of rupees have already surfaced.

Authorities have sealed nine warehouses located in Dadraul and the old district hospital where large quantities of unused and unnecessary medical equipment were found, many of which had been procured in large quantities, far exceeding the actual requirements.