Rs 100 crore to be spent under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana for repairing roads: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said Rs 100 crore would be allocated under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana for the repair of roads damaged in the recent rain-related disaster in the state.

This allotment is over and above the Rs 20 crore earlier provided to the Public Works Department for the repair work, Sukhu added during a review meeting with the administrative secretaries here.

He also reviewed the recruitment of 4,500 para workers into the Jal Shakti department, 1,200 constables to the police and about 2,100 'Van Mitras' to the forest department, a statement issued her said.

The chief minister directed officials to incorporate technology in day-to-day functioning of the government departments to ensure transparency and promptness to facilitate the common man, the statement said.

He also asked the revenue department to expedite the disposal of the long-pending revenue cases and said the 'Revenue Lok Adalats' would be organised at the tehsil headquarters on December 1 and 2 to decide the long-pending mutation and partition cases on priority, it added.

Sukhu directed officials to maintain transparency in dealing with these revenue cases and forward the complete list of the disposed cases with names, addresses and contact numbers to the Chief Minister's Office, the official release said. Earlier, over 31,000 mutation cases were settled in mutation adalats organised from October 30-31.

The state government is enhancing the tourism infrastructure in the state so as to attract more tourists and therefore generate more revenue, Sukhu said as he directed officials to submit the detailed project reports for setting up heliports at Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district and Sultanpur in Chamba district by December 15.

A modern heliport would also be established near Shimla city as well. Furthermore, the Himachal Pradesh government is also mulling to promote tea tourism, he added.

The chief minister also directed officials to accord sanctions to the projects related to green industry on priority and added that 90 applications have been received for e-taxi services. He issued instructions to expedite the construction of proposed e-charging stations, the statement said. He asked SDMs and senior veterinary officers to work on curbing the menace of stray cattle. He also reviewed the progress of the proposed state-of-the-art milk plant at Dagwar in Kangra district and directed officials concerned to expedite the detailed project report so that work could be started at the earliest, it added. PTI BPL RPA