Rs 10,000 banknote, vintage clock put up for auction by Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A Rs 10,000 banknote specimen and a double-sided vintage clock are among over 250 items received by President Droupadi Murmu and predecessors, being auctioned by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said on Tuesday.

Among other products up for bidding are a unique "Dhai Murti", a traditional Mizo tool box, a national emblem memento, and a model of the Statue of Unity.

The President's office is auctioning these items through a dedicated portal.

The proceeds of sale will go to programmes aimed at the empowerment of women, children, and other causes, transforming symbols of honour into instruments of hope and impact, said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President.

She said the second edition of the e-auction of the presidential gift collection is currently underway, which will end on August 31.

"Building on the resounding success of the inaugural edition in 2024, which witnessed participation from every corner of the country, e-Upahaar 2025 presents over 250 gifts received by successive Presidents of India from dignitaries, students, entrepreneurs, and citizens," Gupta said.

These items, whether cultural artefacts or diplomatic mementoes, are not just tokens of goodwill but symbols of India’s unity in diversity, service, and global standing, she said.

The digital auction went live on July 25, 2025 (the day President Murmu completed three years in the office), with bidding open from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

"We invite collectors, art lovers, and citizens across the nation to explore this extraordinary collection and participate in this unique initiative that blends national legacy with social commitment. Every bid is not just an acquisition; it is a contribution to a better, more inclusive India," Gupta said.

The first edition, e-Upahaar 2024, had seen a remarkable public participation, with collectors and well-wishers from across India, Kashmir to Kerala, Punjab to the Northeast, coming forward to claim historic artefacts.

"Each gift tells a story of honour. The guiding principle remains unchanged: to transform symbols of national honour into instruments of social responsibility and commitment," she said.

Interested persons can place their bids on https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ The Rs 10,000 banknote specimen was presented to the former president Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. It is a replica of the rare 10,000 Indian rupee note featuring King George VI, according to the product's catalogue.

"It was released in 1935, it was reissued in 1950 with the Ashoka Pillar post independence. Brown and green in tone, it bears the word SPECIMEN and a serial number of 000000. Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the note includes the promise to pay the bearer ₹10,000," it said.

A vintage-style railway clock, received by Mukherjee in 2015, is also up for auction.

"It is a double-sided clock, modelled after the Victoria Station 1747 clock. Designed to resemble those found in railway stations, it features dual displays for visibility from multiple angles. The clock includes a round face with Roman numerals, a metal casing, and a bracket for wall mounting," reads its description in the catalogue.

The face bears the inscriptions Great Indian Peninsula Railway 1853 and National Rail Museum, New Delhi. Designed in Victorian-era style, the clock has an antique finish that enhances its nostalgic charm.

"Typically made of brass or iron and protected by a glass cover, this clock evokes the golden age of railway travel," it said.

People can also bid for a bronze statue, titled Bronze Soldier with Family or Dhai Murti.

"It honours the Assam Rifles humanitarian legacy, depicting a Gurkha soldier with a rifle, a traditionally dressed woman, and a child on his back. Symbolising compassion and bravery, it reflects the role of the force during World War II, aiding refugees. Established in 1835, Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force of India, known for service in Northeast India," reads the art piece's description.

Bed sheets, several angvastra and other mementoes are available for sale on the portal. PTI AKV VN VN