Rs 10,000-cr allocation for Bio-Pharma SHAKTI programme to boost Gujarat’s pharma sector: CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday that Gujarat’s pharmaceutical sector would get a push from the Rs 10,000-crore allocation in the Union Budget for the Bio-Pharma SHAKTI programme.

Various announcements in the Budget will also help other areas, including the textile industry, he said.

“The Budget has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to the pharmaceutical sector through the Bio-Pharma SHAKTI programme, aiming to establish India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub. Gujarat, being a leader in the pharmaceutical sector, will get a boost from this initiative,” CM Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

According to the Centre, this initiative is designed to make India a major hub for global biopharma manufacturing. Under this programme, an enabling ecosystem will be developed to promote domestic production of biologics and biosimilars.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Budget will act as a “reform express”, delivering a quantum jump towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), he said.

As India advances towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, Patel said, the Budget would be a significant step towards achieving the goal of a developed and self-reliant India.

Patel said the announcement of six schemes in the Budget will accelerate the growth of Gujarat’s textile industry.

Over 42.9 lakh MSMEs (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) form the backbone of the state’s economy, said Patel, adding that the Union Budget has announced a Rs 10,000 crore SME fund to make “Champion MSMEs”, which will directly benefit the sector by enhancing liquidity.

The chief minister further said that Gujarat is on its way to becoming the country’s semiconductor hub with four semiconductor plants, and will benefit from the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 announced in the Budget.

PM Gati Shakti and the DMIC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor) freight route network have strengthened logistics support, and the new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni, near Kolkata, to the textile city Surat will provide faster logistics services to the state’s trade, industry, and manufacturing sectors, he said.

Welcoming the extension of the “tax holiday” in GIFT City from 10 to 20 years, the CM said the move will attract investors with greater confidence for long-term investments in GIFT City.

The announcement to develop Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with populations over 5 lakh as City Economic Regions will accelerate the development of smaller cities alongside major urban centres in Gujarat, CM Patel said.

As Gujarat prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in the coming years, the ‘Khelo India Mission’ announced in the Budget will further boost the state’s sports sector, he added.

Emphasising Gujarat’s vital contribution to national growth, the chief minister said that under the 16th Finance Commission, the state’s central devolution (share of central tax revenue) has been increased from 3.48 per cent to 3.75 per cent. This will accelerate infrastructure development, including in rural areas.

Speaking about an initiative opening new avenues of job creation for youth, he said that to enable young people to advance in the field of “content creation” through skill training, the Centre has set a target of preparing 2 million professionals in the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) by 2030.

For this purpose, content creator labs will be established in around 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across the country, which will benefit aspiring youth of Gujarat, he added.