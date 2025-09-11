Rs 10.07 crore-worth assets of drugs syndicate kingpin seized

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has attached assets worth Rs 10.07 crore of Navin Chichkar, alleged kingpin of an international syndicate involved in the smuggling of cocaine and other drugs, an official said on Thursday.

The seized properties or assets included 15 bank accounts, cash and five immovable properties located in Maharashtra, he said.

The case was also referred to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate possible money laundering, the official added.

Chichkar, arrested by the NCB after he was deported from Malaysia earlier this year, was allegedly operating a drug cartel from abroad for the last couple of years.

On January 31, 2025, the NCB Mumbai seized 11.5 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg of ganja and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies. Nine persons including Chichkar were arrested subsequently.

The cocaine was being sent from Thailand and distributed in India as well as smuggled to foreign destinations, the official said.

After Chichkar's name surfaced in the case, his father, a Navi Mumbai-based builder, allegedly committed suicide. PTI DC KRK