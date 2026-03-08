Rs 1,010 crore released for flood relief, says Punjab FM

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) The Punjab government released a sum of Rs 1,010 crore towards comprehensive disaster relief and mitigation following the devastating floods that struck the state last year, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday.

While presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the state Assembly here, Cheema said the state's resilience was tested last year by the devastating floods, and he was proud to state that our response was both swift and systemic.

During FY 2025-26, our government released Rs 1,010 crore toward comprehensive disaster relief and mitigation, he informed the House.

"This allocation has provided direct compensation for crop loss, damage to houses, and the loss of livestock, alongside critical investments under the State Mitigation Fund.

"What sets our response apart is the launch of India's first fully digital Flood Relief System. By transitioning from manual processes to a regime of rapid geo-tagged surveys and real-time monitoring, we have eliminated the 'middleman' and greatly expedited the time-consuming process," Cheema pointed out.

This platform ensures that every rupee reaches the intended recipient via direct online transfer, providing thousands of flood-affected families with the timely support they deserve, without delays, without intermediaries, and with absolute transparency, he said.

Almost all of our beneficiaries received their funds within a few months of the flood, whereas in the past it has taken six months to even a year, he said.

Administrative efficiency has also been strengthened through the upgradation and creation of sub-divisions and sub-tehsils, and the operationalisation of new SDM and Tehsil complexes across districts, reinforcing responsive and accessible governance, said the FM.

Following the floods of 2025, a comprehensive assessment of all major rivers in the state was undertaken and, based on this scientific evaluation, 371 flood protection and mitigation work amounting to over Rs 1,500 crore were identified.

Of these, 142 works worth Rs 489 crore are targeted for completion by March 31, 2026 and the remaining works would be undertaken in 2026-27.

Drawing lessons from these floods, a structured, transparent and environmentally responsible river desilting programme has also been launched to restore natural carrying capacity and strengthen long-term flood resilience across Punjab, he informed The government has undertaken flood protection and drain desilting works amounting to Rs 65 crore during the current year.

"Cleaning of approximately 3,000 kilometers of drains across various districts has been completed, significantly improving drainage capacity," he said.

The FM during his budget speech also acknowledged the courage and resilience shown by the people of Punjab during the devastating floods last year.

When homes were submerged and livelihoods were disrupted, the people of Punjab stood together with remarkable strength and compassion, helping one another and rebuilding their lives with patience and resolve, he said.