Rs 103 cr sanctioned for new fishing harbour in Kerala's Arthunkal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 103.32 crore for the construction of a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal in Alappuzha district.

In a statement, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that of this amount, Rs 58.55 crore has been allocated solely for the construction of the breakwater.

The project will also include the development of a new wharf, an auction hall, a canteen, a locker room, a restroom complex, water supply facilities, a compound wall, necessary internal and external roads, a parking area, a 100-tonne ice plant, dredging, a green belt, and a borewell.

Undertaken with assistance from NABARD, the project is scheduled for completion by March 2027, the statement added. PTI TGB KH