Rs 10,376 cr allocated for developing railway infra in Northeast: Vaishnaw

Guwahati, Jul 24 (PTI) The Centre has allocated Rs 10,376 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in the Northeast in this financial year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual press conference focusing on the region, Vaishnaw said this allocation was a five-time increase from the annual average budget outlay during 2009-2014.

The Centre has already allocated Rs 74,972 crore for 18 ongoing projects, under which new tracks of 1,368 km would be laid in the region, he said Vaishnaw said the government's commitment to modernise the rail network and ensure the rapid pace of expansion of railway tracks in the region was in line with the Act East Policy.

He emphasised that the government's focus was on making Indian Railways a world-class transportation network while also contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Northeast Frontier Railway's General Manager Chetan Shrivastava said adequate funds have been allotted for all infrastructure and safety-related works in this Union Budget.

Electrification of 921 RKM (route kilometre) was done in 2023-24, while 1,573 RKM is targeted to be electrified in 2024-25, he said.

This will complete the electrification of all the Northeast states, and an amount of Rs 694.69 crore has been allocated for it, he added.

While Rs 8,378.53 crore was allocated for laying new lines and line-doubling projects, Rs 1,305.07 crore was allocated for track renewal works and bridge works, and Rs 170 crore for signalling and telecom works.

A total of Rs 537 crore was allocated for improving passenger amenities in stations.