Rs 111 cr forged PWD cheque case: Thane court remands two in police custody till Dec 29

Palghar, Dec 25 (PTI) Two persons have been remanded in police custody by a court in Jawhar in Thane till December 29 in a forgery and financial fraud case involving the Public Works Department (PWD), a police official said on Thursday.

The case pertains to a forged cheque amounting to Rs 111.63 crore allegedly issued in the name of the Public Works Department, Jawhar, he said.

"The cheque was deposited in the bank on November 28 by accused Yajnesh Dinkar Ambhire for encashment. When the cheque was not cleared, construction firm owner Nilesh Ramesh Padwale allegedly attempted to encash the same cheque. The fraud came to light when it was confirmed that the cheque was never issued by the PWD," the official said.

"Following this, Executive Engineer Nitin Bhoye lodged a complaint at Jawhar police station against Padwale and Ambhire. The two have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for cheating, forgery and other offences," the official said.

The two were held on November 29 and remanded in police custody for six days, after which they were sent to judicial custody and later released on bail, he said.

As the investigation remained incomplete, the Palghar police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a revision application before the Bhiwandi Additional District and Sessions Court seeking further police custody.

"Though the court allowed the plea, the accused challenged the order before the Bombay High Court. On December 22, the High Court upheld the Bhiwandi court's order. The First Class Judicial Magistrate, Jawhar on December 24 sent them in police custody till December 29," the official added.

An EOW team under Inspector Shirish Pawar is carrying out further probe, the official added.