Rs 120-cr revenue share dues to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council released: CM Conrad

Shillong, Aug 7 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced that Rs 120-crore revenue share dues to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) had been released.

"The state government has released all the revenue share to the district council. There are no dues," he said.

Sangma informed that during the National People’s Party’s (NPP) tenure in the council, 80 per cent of GHADC staff salaries were cleared.

"The arrears are from the previous committees involving the Congress, which remained pending," the chief minister added.

Clarifying the role of the state government, he said, "The state has no responsibility to pay salaries of GHADC staff. The responsibility of the state is to share revenue on royalty to the council." He further said that when the NPP took charge, the GHADC had over 2,000 employees. The current Executive Committee (EC), he said, has taken several steps to streamline the administration of the council.

"The issue of pending salaries is from the past. It is a serious concern and the state government has provided all support to the council by timely releasing the royalty share, including advance royalty", he added.

He also claimed that "illegal appointments" were made in GHADC during the tenure of the Congress.

"In the past, the council did not follow any service rules. The appointments were made without following any norms", he alleged. PTI JOP MNB