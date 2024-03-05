Rs 120-crore land freed from encroachment in Greater Noida

Noida, Mar 5 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday said it has reclaimed illegally occupied 60,000 square metres of land worth Rs 120 crore from encroachers after a demolition drive in the area.

Colonisers had built illegal structures on the land parcels of 40,000 square metres in Kheda Chauganpur and 20,000 square metres in Bisrakh which have been notified by the GNIDA, the authority said in a statement.

"The demolition drive against the illegal construction was carried out by the local work circle team today. The team has freed about 40,000 square metres of land in Kheda Chauganpur and taken possession of 20,000 square metre land in Bisarkh, freeing it from encroachment," GNIDA's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Himanshu Verma said.

The estimated market value of the two land parcels is Rs 120 crore, the officer was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar appealed to the general public not to lose their hard-earned money by falling prey to such colonisers.

"No person is allowed to carry out illegal construction in the notified area of Greater Noida. Before purchasing land anywhere in Greater Noida, please contact the authority and get complete information about it," the authority CEO cautioned. PTI KIS KVK KVK