Rs 120 crore master plan underway for conservation of Hanol Temple: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that a special Rs 120 crore master plan is being prepared for the conservation and development of the famous Hanol Temple.

Addressing a public meeting after offering prayers at the ancient Shiva temple in Lakhamandal, located in the Chakrata area of Dehradun district, the chief minister said that, similar to the grand Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, extensive work is underway for a cultural renaissance in Uttarakhand.

He informed that a Rs 120 crore master plan is being developed specifically for the Hanol Temple.

"Under this master plan, this spiritual and historical site will be conserved and developed," Dhami said.

The Hanol Temple, dedicated to Mahasu Devta, is situated on the banks of the Tons River and is considered an ancient and significant religious site.

Dhami further stated that the state government is taking several historic and decisive steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the implementation of the country's strictest anti-cheating law, which has ensured the selection of over 26,000 youth for government jobs with complete transparency and honesty in the past four and a half years.

The chief minister also mentioned that the state government has strictly prohibited activities such as 'land jihad,' 'spit jihad,' 'love jihad,' and forced conversions. "We are fully committed to protecting the state's demographic and cultural values," he added.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception from the people of Lakhamandal, Dhami said, "This is a very emotional moment for me." PTI DPT HIG