Rs 12,000 power bill criteria removed for BPL card benefits: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that people no longer need to limit their annual electricity bill expense up to Rs 12,000 in order to avail BPL card benefits.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, Khattar said that previously, individuals with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh listed on their 'Parivar Pahchan Patra' (family id) were denied Below Poverty Line (BPL) card benefits if their annual electricity bills crossed Rs 12,000.

The 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' had an income condition that anyone with a power bill of more than Rs 12,000 would be considered in the same slab as those having an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh or above, Khattar said.

"Now this slab has been abolished, thus eliminating the electricity bill condition," the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

Advertisment

The chief minister, while addressing a gathering in Faridabad, also announced that two litres of mustard oil per month would be given to every family holding a BPL ration card with an income up to 1.80 lakh, as against the previous limit of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Khattar said a survey was conducted to find the reason behind power bills exceeding Rs 12,000.

During the survey, some people said they had defaulted in paying previous bills, because of which a higher amount was reflected in their recent bills. Some said they had to charge heavy batteries at home for their work, leading to high power bills, he added.

Advertisment

Highlighting the government's commitment to improving the healthcare infrastructure, the chief minister said there were 700 MBBS seats in the state in 2014. This figure has now increased to 1,900 with plans to further raise it to 3,100, ensuring greater access to medical education.

On the occasion, he highlighted the government's initiatives, such as the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign and anti-drug efforts.

Education, healthcare, and safety have been given special attention, and the police force has been strengthened, with a significant increase in the number of women officers and personnel, Khattar said.

Advertisment

The percentage of women personnel in the state police has been increased from 6 per cent to 11 per cent and will further increase to 15 per cent, he added.

Speaking at another event in Rohtak earlier in the day, Khattar announced the establishment of shooting ranges in major cities across the state.

"This initiative will further elevate the performance of our sportspersons, enabling them to shine on the national and international level and bring glory to both the state and the nation," he said.

He added that sportspersons from the state have consistently brought glory to both the state and the nation with outstanding performances on the national and international levels. PTI SUN RPA