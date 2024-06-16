Rs 1.21 cr spent for Eid-ul-Azha amenities: Bhiwandi civic chief

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Civic chief Ajay Vaidya of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Sunday said a sum of Rs 1.21 crore has been spent for various amenities in view of Eid-ul-Azha.

These include 56 'qurbani' (sacrifice) centres across all five wards, 183 vehicles and 819 employees to oversee the festivities and 120 doctors to ensure health certification and e-tagging of all cattle, he said.

"All updates are being maintained real time. Measures are in place for regular waste clearance and periodic sanitisation to maintain cleanliness amid the celebrations. The aim is to make everyone proud of the civic services provided," Vaidya said. PTI COR BNM