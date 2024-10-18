Rs 1.25-cr cash, liquor and drugs seized ahead of Jharkhand polls

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) Cash, liquor, drugs and freebies valued at Rs 1.25 crore were seized in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls, an election official said on Friday.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

"Post-announcement of the assembly elections, a total of Rs 1.25 crore in cash and goods have been seized in the state. This includes Rs 28 lakh in cash, liquor valued at Rs 21 lakh, drugs worth Rs 18 lakh and freebies estimated at Rs 64 lakh," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Neha Arora said.

Items under the freebies category include goods which are used to influence voters, she said.

Arora said the state police department accounted for Rs 64 lakh of the seizures, with the state Goods and Services Tax/Commercial Tax Department recovering Rs 28 lakh and the state excise department seizing Rs 24 lakh.

Filing of nomination papers for the 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase began today, with three nominations submitted so far.

In total, 2.60 crore electors are eligible to vote, including 11.84 lakh first-timers and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), as well as third-gender individuals and senior citizens over 85 years of age. PTI NAM MNB