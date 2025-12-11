Rs 13 lakh gold chain stolen from builder's house; 4 booked

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) Four persons allegedly entered the house of a 26-year-old real estate developer in Navi Mumbai while he was abroad and stole a gold chain valued at Rs 13 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against his driver, bodyguard, house help and former driver, they said.

The man and his mother, residents of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, went to Bali, Indonesia, on November 30 and returned on December 7.

After returning, he found his gold chain, weighing 109.7 gm and valued at Rs 13.2 lakh, missing from his drawer.

An analysis of the CCTV footage of the residence showed the presence of four suspects in his bedroom during his absence, an official from Kharghar police station said.

Based on his complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the four suspects under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and were probing it, he added. PTI COR GK