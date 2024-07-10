Rs 13 lakh looted from Navi Mumbai man; police arrest 7

Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested seven persons after Rs 13 lakh was looted from a local resident, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant had gone to Kharghar to buy gold on June 26 when three men posing as cops abducted him and took away Rs 13 lakh from him.

Working on several leads, including footage from CCTV cameras, three police teams nabbed seven persons, aged between 21 and 46 years, from Dombivli, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai.

Senior inspector Sunil Shinde of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police said they have recovered the vehicles used to commit the crime. Efforts are underway to trace the money stolen from the complainant, he added. PTI COR NR