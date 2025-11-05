Rs 13.07 crore hydroponic weed, US dollars worth Rs 87 lakh seized at Mumbai airport; 5 held

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Customs authorities have arrested five passengers with hydroponic weed valued at Rs 13.07 crore and American dollars worth Rs 87 lakh in five separate cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials said on Wednesday.

The drug and foreign currency were found in their checked-in bags, they said.

An official said the recoveries were made during an operation between October 31 and November 3.

Customs teams separately intercepted four passengers arriving from Colombo and Bangkok and collectively seized 13.077 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at Rs 13.077 crore, he said.

The contraband was concealed in checked-in trolley bags, shampoo bottles, and packets of chocolates and chips, he said, adding that the passengers were arrested after interrogation.

Hydroponic weed, a potent and expensive form of ganja, is cultivated using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions instead of traditional soil methods.

In the fifth case, foreign currency of Rs 87 lakh, in denominations of $100, was recovered from a passenger, who was going to Dubai, he said.

The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act. Further probe into the cases is underway, he said. PTI DC NR