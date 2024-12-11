Rs 1.39 cr penalty collected from traffic violators in Raigad district during poll code

Alibag, Dec 11 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have collected Rs 1.39 crore penalty from those allegedly indulging in traffic violations, an official said.

The penalty was collected during the election code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly polls held on November 20.

The traffic police collected Rs 1,39,29,650 in the form of penalty for various traffic violations like not wearing a seat belt while driving a car, not using a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, riding triple seat and driving under the influence of liquor, Traffic branch's police inspector Somnath Lande said.

In Alibag constituency, 3,351 challans were issued and Rs 30,37,950 fine was collected, while in Karjat assembly segment 1,967 challans were issued and Rs 18,00,250 penalty was collected from the traffic violations.

The fine collected in other constituencies is: Pen Rs 6,37,000, Mahad Rs 8,74,250, Shrivardhan Rs 18,47,200, the official said. PTI COR NP