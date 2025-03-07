Rs 14 lakh crore debt propaganda, a ''conspiracy'' by NDA alliance leaders: YSRCP

Amaravati, March 7 (PTI) YSRCP leader P Sivashankar Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and D Purandeswari orchestrated a conspiracy to defame the previous YSRCP government by falsely claiming that it had incurred a debt of Rs 14 lakh crore.

The opposition party spokesperson asserted that the NDA alliance leaders' exaggerated claims of Rs 14 lakh crore debt incurred during the previous government were “exposed as a lie” in the government’s response to the Assembly, which was “approved” by State Finance Minister P Keshav.

"The coalition government's assertion of a Rs 14 lakh crore debt was exposed as a lie when their own Assembly response, approved by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, confirmed that the total debt under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure from 2019 to 2024 stood at Rs 5,63,376 crore as of December 2024," he said in a press release.

According to Sivashankar Reddy, the Rs 14 lakh crore debt claim was deliberate misinformation aimed at misleading voters. He demanded a public apology from the NDA alliance leaders to the people and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and welfare schemes like Navaratnalu, Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained fiscal discipline, he claimed, accusing the coalition of concealing Chandrababu Naidu’s previous borrowings.

Sivashankar Reddy insisted that the ruling party leaders should retract their claims and be held publicly accountable, asserting that the YSRCP government had "balanced welfare and stability, a fact now clear to all." Echoing Sivashankar Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, who recently joined the YSRCP from the Congress, alleged that the coalition parties engaged in a "systematic crime" of spreading false reports against the YSRCP government.

Criticising the pre-election claims made by Naidu, Kalyan, and Purandeswari, Sailajanath accused them of fabricating the state’s debt figures, falsely claiming it was as high as Rs 14 lakh crore and comparing Andhra Pradesh’s financial situation to that of Sri Lanka.

"YSRCP left a debt of Rs 6,46,531 crore by March 2024, far below the coalition’s claims, including Rs 4,91,734 crore in government loans and Rs 1,54,797 crore in guaranteed loans," he said.

He pointed out that Rs 2.73 lakh crore under the YSRCP government was allocated to welfare through direct benefit transfers, while the coalition "borrowed Rs 1.4 lakh crore in nine months without fulfilling promises like Super Six." Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA T Chandrasekhar accused the NDA government of conspiring to stall the Veligonda project by underfunding it.

He alleged that the government allocated only Rs 359 crore for the project, though Rs 4,000 crore is required for its completion.

The YSRCP is planning to stage a demonstration on March 12, the party’s formation day, under the banner ‘Yuvatha Poru’ (Youth Struggle) to peacefully pressure the government over its alleged failure to fulfill promises made to lakhs of students and youth.

One of the key Super Six poll promises of the TDP-led NDA government was a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000.