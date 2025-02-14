Rs 14 lakh fake foreign liquor seized in Thane district, three held

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has seized cheap alcohol, worth about Rs 14 lakh, packed in bottles of reputed brands in Thane district and arrested three persons, an official said on Friday.

The seizure from Shahapur and Karjat talukas was made on Wednesday.

The department had received a tip that liquor brought from Daman and Goa was being repackaged in bottles of expensive brands, the official said.

Following an operation led by inspector D R Parab, the officials seized 126 boxes of counterfeit liquor valued at Rs 13.81 lakh and took three persons into custody, the official added. PTI COR NR