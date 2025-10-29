Rs 14 lakh foreign cigarettes seized from 2 passengers at Nagpur airport

Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Customs sleuths have seized foreign-origin cigarettes of Rs 14 lakh hidden in the luggage of two passengers at Nagpur airport, foiling a smuggling attempt, officials said.

The passengers were intercepted on Sunday morning after they arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here from Sharjah.

During inspection, the customs authorities found 701 boxes containing 1,40,200 foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at Rs 14 lakh, hidden in their luggage, an official said on Tuesday.

The cigarettes were seized under the Customs Act, and a probe was on into the matter, he said. PTI COR GK